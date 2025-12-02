DK Shivakumar Hosts Siddaramaiah For Breakfast 2.0, Nati Chicken On Menu

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah met his deputy, DK Shivakumar, for a 'power breakfast' Tuesday, a meeting that under most other circumstances might seem normal. This meeting, though, was not.

The two Congress leaders - squabbling over the chief minister's post since the 2023 election - sat down to idli, a country-style chicken curry, and coffee (a splash of milk for the Chief Minister) and discussed their tug-of-war.

Breakfast at DKS' home today was the second time in three days the two have broken bread together as the Congress tries to broker peace, again, between them long enough to focus on the 2028 election. And, as they did three days ago, Siddaramaiah and DKS released an obligatory 'all is well' photo to signify unity.

"Hosted the Chief Minister for breakfast at my residence today as we reaffirm our commitment to good governance and the continued development of our state under the Congress vision," DKS said on X, with a photo of the two seated, side-by-side on large, comfortable lounge chairs after breakfast.

On Saturday they met at the Chief Minister's home.

On the menu then was idli, upma, and kesari, and probably coffee too.

An immediate end to their feud, however, was not. Sources said the two spoke about a transition of power but could not agree on a date. DKS' camp wants it done quickly, possibly as early as April 2026, while the Chief Minister's side is understood to want to push it back as far as possible, even unto the end of the term.

Sources said Siddaramaiah's proposal was that he finish the term and then back DKS - his standing in the politically influential Ahinda community might make this an appealing prospect - in the 2028 election.

Should DKS accept that proposal, it could mean the Congress will unite two of the state's biggest vote banks - the dominant Vokkaliga caste that is already backing Shivakumar and the Ahinda community votes.

At the centre of this row is a deal that was allegedly struck after the Congress' surprise 2023 election win - that Siddaramaiah and DKS would share the five-year term, i.e., each would be chief minister for 2.5 years.

That halfway mark passed last month with no sign the former is ready to hand over power, prompting pressure tactics from the latter, including pointed remarks about keeping promises and a group of Congress lawmakers rushing to Delhi to persuade party boss Mallikarjun Kharge to force Siddaramaiah to stand down.

On Monday Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge seemed to (finally) put his foot down.

Sources said he called for that promise to be upheld, arguing "that word was given in my presence... and it should be honoured. Otherwise, I have no credibility in my own state".

This is the second time Mallikarjun Kharge has pushed the Congress to resolve this issue as quickly as possible; last week he called for a settlement before Parliament's winter session.

The opposition BJP, meanwhile, is playing a wait-and-watch game. There has been talk of moving a no-confidence vote against the Congress government led by Siddaramaiah, but the BJP does not really have the numbers, at this time, to worry the ruling party.