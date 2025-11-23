Karnataka Minister G Parameshwara's Hint On 'Race' For Chief Minister Post in State

Karnataka's home minister G Parameswara has indicated that he, too, is in the race for the Chief Minister post in case there is a leadership change in the state. But he has played down the apparent race on which there is much speculation, saying no one from the party's top leadership has spoken on the matter yet.

"I'm always in the race, it is not a big issue," Mr Parameshwara said.

"I was the Pradesh Congress Committee President in 2013. We brought the Congress government to power (in 2013 Assembly polls). I never claimed credit for it solely. I lost in that poll. Had I won, what would have happened, I don't know," Parameshwara said.

"I was in the race then, naturally, as there is a convention in the Congress party where the PCC president is often given a chance (to become Chief Minister), but it is not followed in some situations," he had added in response to questions by reporters.

With the 2.5-year mark of the Congress rule in the state approaching, there has been speculation that there will be change at the top. The Congress government reaches the halfway mark of its five-year term in November.

The expectation came in line with reports of rotation of power when the Congress government was being formed and Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar vying for power. The Congress had denied that there is such a possibility.

Mr Parameshwara has now said there has been no discussion on the matter among the party brass, nor has it been discussed in the Congress Legislature Party.

He also said party chief Mallikarjun Kharge will take a call on leadership change if need be, after discussing with top party leader Rahul Gandhi, who is currently abroad.