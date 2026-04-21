Case Ordered Against Karnataka Home Minister For Rs 500 Kabaddi 'Bet'

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara has landed in trouble after a Bengaluru court ordered the registration of a case against him over placing an alleged Rs 500 bet during a kabaddi tournament.

The controversy stems from a statement made by the minister himself during a state-level, pre-university college kabaddi tournament held in Tumakuru. Parameshwara had reportedly placed a friendly wager of Rs 500 with the District Deputy Commissioner, Shubha Kalyan, predicting that the Vijayapura team would win the match. However, the Dakshina Kannada team emerged victorious, defeating Vijayapura 36-26.

While distributing prizes to the winning team, the minister publicly acknowledged the bet.

A private complaint was filed by one HR Nagabhushan, arguing that betting in public, even if done casually, is illegal and should not be encouraged, especially by someone holding a key constitutional post. Taking note of the complaint, the 42nd Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Bengaluru, presided over by Judge KN Shivakumar, directed the police to register a First Information Report (FIR) and conduct a detailed investigation.

The police force reports to the Home Department.