Politics Overtakes Red Fort Blast, Congress vs BJP Over P Chidambaram's Comment

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram's comment about "home-grown terrorists" has unleashed a full-scale political war between the Congress and the BJP in the aftermath of the terror attack near Delhi's iconic Red Fort. BJP leaders, who have been largely silent over the Congress's initial statements alleging intelligence failure, spoke up, slamming Chidambaram.

"The Congress is giving soft support to terrorists," declared BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari.

Insisting that terrorists are "beasts who need to be killed", the BJP's Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said, "When terrorists get hurt, these people (the Congress) start screaming. I don't know why they talk like spokespersons of terrorists".

"Terrorists are terrorists. It does not matter what kind of classification the Congress leadership would like to give it," said senior BJP leader Nalin Kohli.

"In the fight against terror there are only two sides. Those who stand with the terrorists and those who stand against it. Mr Chidambaram and his party will do well to explain to the victims on whose side they are standing to come up with such an apologist kind of narrative or paint such a tale of victimhood," he added.

Neeraj Kumar of the BJP ally Janata Dal United said, "I wonder what has happened to the Congress leaders. A new language for terrorism? Foreign and home-grown terrorists? A terrorist is a terrorist".

Shortly after Sunday's blast, in which eight people were killed and around 20 injured, the Congress had suggested that there was a huge intelligence failure. It had also pointed fingers at the government alleging a huge delay in terming the blast a terror attack.



Yesterday, P Chidambaram, in a post on social media platform X, questioned what kind of circumstances "turn Indian citizens -- even educated persons -- into terrorists".

"I have maintained before and after the Pahalgam terror attack that there are two kinds of terrorists -- foreign-trained infiltrated terrorists and home-grown terrorists. I said so in Parliament during the debate on Operation Sindoor. I was mocked and trolled for the reference to home-grown terrorists," his post read.

"However, I must say that the government observed a discreet silence because the government knows that there are home-grown terrorists too. The point of this tweet is we should ask ourselves what are the circumstances that turn Indian citizens -- even educated persons -- into terrorists," he added.

The post has also unleashed a debate on whether education helps people make the right choice, with three of the suspects being practising doctors. The investigation has also expanded to include Javed Ahmed Siddiqui, the founder and managing trustee of the Al-Falah University in Faridabad, which employed two of the three main suspects.

"The Delhi blast has once again proved that some diseases cannot be cured by education," said Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"If they have bad intentions, they will make even more bombs if they are educated. There is no guarantee that they will do good things if they are educated," he added.

"It does not matter which socioeconomic background they come from. Ultimately, what matters is that terrorists take innocent lives, Christians, Hindus, Muslims, Parsis, Jews. And these terrorists did exactly that. They failed their country, they failed their religion and they failed humanity," said Nalin Kohli.