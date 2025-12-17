The renaming of the MNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Act) is like the "second assassination" of the Father of the Nation, former Union Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said today. The Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Employment and Livelihood Mission (Rural) Bill - meant to rename the flagship programme introduced by the UPA government -- was tabled in the Lok Sabha this evening amid days of protest by the Congress, which is seething over the removal of Gandhi's name.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Chidambaram who had announced the programme in 2004 budget, said, "Having vilified Jawaharlal Nehru over several days and years, now they are targeting Mahatma Gandhi".

"Mahatma Gandhi must fade from the memory of the Indian people. The children should not know about Mahatma Gandhi. People should not have Mahatma Gandhi's name on their lips. They are trying to erase Mahatma Gandhi from the nation's memory".

The Congress has been up in arms since the government announced the new name of the bill - a far cry from the Pujya Bapu Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, which was initially expected to be the name of the revamped programme.

Other Opposition parties, including Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress, have also taken a hard line against the renaming.

Chidambaram also weighed in on the North-South Hindi-English divide that has become the other flashpoint of the name change. The G Ram G is one of the many bills that have a Hindi name, overturning the tradition of having a Hindi and an English name for each bill.

Taking on the government's argument -- that the use of Hindi is meant to undo the colonial hangover - Chidambaram pointed out that the "Constitution of India is in English and the Constitution of India promises that Hindi and English will be the official languages of India".