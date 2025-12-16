Rahul Gandhi In Germany, Congress Issues Whip Ahead Of MGNREGA Debate

The bill to rename MNREGA due in parliament in a day or two, the Congress has issued a whip asking all its MPs to remain present for the next three days. The big name missing, though, will be Rahul Gandhi, who is currently in Germany. The BJP members have been told to be in parliament from December 15 to 19.

While the absence of Mr Gandhi is numerically not expected to affect the outcome of a vote -- the Congress has 99 seats in the lower house and the combined opposition 234 in the 543-member house compared to the NDA's 291 -- it will leave the party wide open to BJP jibes.

The BJP has already said much about Gandhi's Germany trip in the middle of the crucial winter session of parliament.

The BJP said Gandhi's post of LoP (Leader of the Opposition) actually stands for "Leader of Paryatan" and accused him of neglecting his duties for frequent trips abroad.

"Rahul Gandhi is a non-serious politician. People are in work mode, he is in permanent vacation mode," said the BJPs' Shehzad Poonawalla. "Recently, during the Bihar elections, he was on a jungle safari. So his priorities are clear," he added.

Calling Gandhi a "part-time, non-serious leader", Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said the Congress leader spends time abroad when Parliament is in session and later says he doesn't get a chance to speak.

The Congress has hit back, citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visits to foreign countries.

The ongoing week of the winter session is crucial for the Congress, given the government move to change the name of the UPA government's flagship MNREGA.

The new name -- G Ram G, standing for Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Employment and Livelihood Mission (Rural) Bill -- has had the Congress seething.

Calling the change unnecessary, the party alleged that the removal of Mahatma Gandhi's name makes clear the BJP's intention to eventually obliterate his legacy.

"Erasing Gandhi's name on the centenary of the Sangh shows how hollow and hypocritical those are who, like Modi ji, offer flowers to Bapu on foreign soil," Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said in a post on X.

"The government that recoils from the rights of the poor is the one that attacks MGNREGA. The Congress Party will strongly oppose in Parliament and on the streets any such decision of this arrogant regime that is against the poor and workers," he added.

Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan said the BJP earlier had a problem with Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi. "Now the country is watching that they have a problem with Bapu," he said.

Congress's Priyanka Gandhi Vadra pointed out that Mahatma Gandhi is considered the greatest Indian leader ever. "I don't understand what the objective is. The Parliament is not functioning. We are not discussing pressing issues; time and public money are being wasted," she said.