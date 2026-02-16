India A Global Centre Of Goodwill, Social Harmony: RSS Chief

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said India stands as a global centre of goodwill and social harmony, asserting that the country's civilisational ethos is rooted in a sense of oneness and mutual belonging rather than transactional relationships.

Addressing a 'Samajik Sadbhav' (social harmony) meeting organised by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Goraksh province at Baba Gambhirnath Auditorium in Taramandal here to mark the organisation's centenary year, Bhagwat said society is defined by interconnectedness and not by self-interest.

"In many countries, relationships are seen as transactions. In our country, human relationships are based on a sense of belonging," he said.

"India stands as a global centre of goodwill and social harmony. The country's civilisational ethos is rooted in a sense of oneness and mutual belonging rather than transactional relationships," he said.

Highlighting India's diversity, Bhagwat said differences in customs, attire and traditions do not create divisions because of the underlying cultural unity.

"We consider Bharat as our mother. The same divine consciousness resides in everyone. That bond keeps us united despite our distinct identities," he said.

He added that social harmony, not merely law enforcement, sustains society.

Referring to the RSS completing 100 years, Bhagwat said the milestone was not a matter of celebration but introspection.

He further called for block-level meetings two to three times a year to strengthen social cohesion and urged communities to work for the larger Hindu society beyond caste concerns.

"Society must act on its own. The Sangh will assist, but responsibility lies with society," he said, adding that India has always extended help to other nations in times of crisis without selfish motives.

Representatives from various communities shared their views during the meeting.

Later, addressing a prominent citizens' meet, Bhagwat said expectations from the Sangh have increased at a time when the world is grappling with conflict and uncertainty.

"There is no model elsewhere that can guarantee lasting peace and happiness to society. The world is looking towards India with hope," he said, asserting that Indian knowledge traditions offer answers to contemporary challenges.

He maintained that the RSS is an autonomous, independent and self-reliant organisation devoted to the nation, not to power, influence or popularity.

"The Sangh has not come to destroy but to fulfil," he said emphasising that the organisation does not function in opposition to anyone. "If society becomes fully organised and capable, there would be no need for the Sangh," he added.

Tracing the ideological currents during India's freedom struggle, Bhagwat referred to four broad streams. The first, he said, was the revolutionary path that sought to defeat British rule through armed struggle, associated with leaders such as Subhas Chandra Bose. The second emphasised political awakening among the masses. The third focused on social reform and modern scientific advancement, with reformers like Raja Ram Mohan Roy attempting to align Indian society with contemporary knowledge systems.

The fourth stream called for a return to civilisational roots, articulated by spiritual leaders such as Swami Vivekananda and Swami Dayananda Saraswati.

Bhagwat said RSS founder KB Hedgewar was in contact with these streams and concluded that while political freedom was inevitable, social weaknesses needed to be addressed to ensure it was not lost again.

"With that objective, he founded the RSS on Vijayadashami in 1925. Over time, the organisation evolved a work methodology based on discipline, character-building and social organisation," he said.

Explaining why the Sangh speaks of Hindu society, Bhagwat said the term refers to a cultural identity rather than a narrow religious label. "It is a civilisational description of people who believe in harmony, coexistence and respect for diverse paths leading to a common goal," he said, adding that Hindu is "not merely a noun but an adjective describing a way of life".

He stressed that India is a "dharma-pran" nation where ethical conduct forms the core of social life, shaped by inter-generational values. The RSS, he said, aims to organise society on the basis of tolerance, coordination and selflessness.

As part of its centenary initiatives, Bhagwat highlighted the "Panch Parivartan" agenda -- social harmony, civic responsibility, environmental awareness, family awakening and self-realisation -- aimed at building a strong and cohesive society.

