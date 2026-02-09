Advertisement
Uniform Civil Code Should Be Made Taking Everyone Into Confidence: RSS Chief

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) should be framed by taking everyone into confidence and it should not lead to differences.

He was speaking during an interaction at an event to mark the RSS's centenary.

On the recent India-US trade pact, Bhagwat said that in deals, there is a give and take. "It should be win-win...we have to ensure we are not at a loss." To a question on the demand for Bharat Ratna for Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar, he said the award's prestige will increase if it is given to Savarkar.

Bhagwat also said that ''achche din'' (good days) for the RSS came because of the hard work of the volunteers and commitment to ideological policies. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

