"I Am Not On That Panel": Mohan Bhagwat On 'Delay' In Bharat Ratna To Savarkar

Mohan Bhagwat, the chief of BJP's ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, said today that if Bharat Ratna is conferred on VD Savarkar, the prestige of the award will increase. Speaking at the two-day Lecture Series On "100 Years Of Sangh Journey - New Horizons" today, he fielded questions on the delay in conferring the award on Savarkar, saying, "I'm not on that committee, but if I meet someone who is, I'll ask them".

"I'm not on that committee, but if I meet someone who is, I'll ask them. If Swatantra Veer Savarkar is given Bharat Ratna, the prestige of Bharat Ratna will increase. Even without that prestige, he rules millions of hearts," he added.

There has been no word on Bharat Ratna - India's highest civilian award - for Savarkar despite multiple calls for it, many of them from the RSS.

While the BJP had promised to confer Bharat Ratna on Savarkar ahead of the 2019 state election in Maharashtra, there has been no formal word from the government.

The Congress is vehemently against the idea. Today, asked about the matter, Congress MP Imran Masood said: "What achievement did Savarkar have? That he gave the two-nation theory? That he was the one who worked to get India and Pakistan partitioned?"

The first formal proposal for the award was raised during the NDA government led by the late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

In 2015, Shiv Sena's Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying it was high time that the NDA government honoured Savarkar with the Bharat Ratna and rectify the "mistakes" of earlier governments which had "deliberately neglected" him due to his staunch Hindutva views.