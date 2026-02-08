"Marriage A Social Duty, Not Just Consent": RSS Chief On 3-Child Philosophy

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday addressed a wide range of critical national issues, from demographic shifts and economic indicators to national security and the organization's relationship with the central government.

In a candid session, Bhagwat emphasised that the strength of India lies not just in its governance, but in the alertness and traditional values of its society.

Demographics And 'Three-Child' Philosophy

While addressing the topic of population, Bhagwat invoked both traditional wisdom and medical perspectives. While noting that scriptures and certain medical views suggest a three-child family model to maintain balance and societal health, he acknowledged the current pressures of the population crisis.

"Responsibility must be taken to care for society," Bhagwat stated, noting that marriage is more than just physical consent, it is a social duty. He identified three primary drivers of population imbalance: birth rates, religious conversion, and infiltration. On the latter, he urged citizens to be the "eyes and ears" of the state, suggesting that locals should identify and report suspected infiltrators to the police to aid government detection efforts.

Economic Vision: Beyond GDP

Turning to the economy, the RSS chief offered a critique of relying solely on Gross Domestic Product (GDP) as a measure of national health.

"GDP reflects exports and imports, but it does not capture the entire economic situation," Bhagwat argued. He called for a shift in focus toward a balance of quantity and quality in production. He maintained that true financial stability and a stronger Rupee would follow only when the intangible aspects of the economy are prioritized alongside tangible growth.

Governance And 'Back-Seat Driving'

Bhagwat sought to clear the air regarding the RSS's influence on the current administration. He dismissed claims that the organization pulls the strings from behind the scenes.

"Those who are in the government are the ones who run the government. We do not engage in back-seat driving," he clarified. However, he reaffirmed the Sangh's commitment to national progress, stating that the RSS remains ready to cooperate whenever the government requires support.

Security And Global Hindu Unity

Referencing a recent blast in Delhi, Bhagwat emphasised that government intelligence alone is not enough. "The blast was discovered shortly before it happened, but societal awareness is what brings real control," he said, urging citizens to shed the "I don't care" attitude and remain vigilant against internal and external threats.

Addressing global concerns, specifically the situation of the 1.25 crore Hindus in Bangladesh, Bhagwat made a plea for unity. He suggested that if Hindus across the globe stand together, they can effectively advocate for their rights and fight for their own issues without relying solely on external forces.

A Lifelong Commitment

In a concluding note on the Sangh's internal inclusivity and his own future, Bhagwat reiterated that the RSS remains open to every caste, including SC and ST communities, and maintains a zero-tolerance policy toward corruption.

"Even after retirement," he noted, "my work for the nation will continue."