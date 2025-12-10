Tamil Nadu Lamp Row Will Be Resolved On Basis Of Hindus' Strength: RSS Chief

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said the Thiruparankundram issue in Tamil Nadu can be resolved in the state itself on the basis of the Hindus' strength.

"Thiruparankundram issue, if it needs escalation, it will be done. That matter is now sub-judice. Let it resolve," he said.

Bhagwat was responding to a query from the audience at the "100 years of Sangh Journey - New Horizons," event, here on Wednesday.

He was asked whether the RSS should take up the Thiruparankundram issue to national level.

"The awakening of Hindus in Tamil Nadu, I think it is enough to bring about the desired result. But if at all it is needed, the Hindu organisations are working here in Tamil Nadu also. They will let us know. Then we will think about it," Bhagwat said.

"At present, I think the issue can be resolved here only on the basis of Hindus' strength in Tamil Nadu," he said.

"We will not need to escalate it. But, one thing is pakka (for sure), that the issue will be resolved favourably for Hindus," he noted.

The DMK-led Tamil Nadu government has moved the Supreme Court against a Madras High Court order permitting devotees of the Arulmigu Subramaniya Swamy Temple to light the traditional 'Karthigai Deepam lamp' at 'Deepathoon' a stone lamp pillar located on the Thiruparankundram hillock close to a dargah near Madurai.

