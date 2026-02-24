It Will Be A Very Good Thing If Uniform Civil Code Is Implemented: RSS Chief

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has advocated for the nationwide implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), modelled after the one in Uttarakhand.

At a former servicemen's dialogue seminar held here to mark the RSS's 100th anniversary, Bhagwat said, "It would be a very good thing if the UCC is implemented...It would be good if it happens across the country, but I believe it should be implemented in this way (like Uttarakhand)." Uttarakhand was the first state in the country to implement the UCC on January 27 last year.

The RSS chief praised the UCC, saying it is essential for unifying society. He said that after drafting a proposal in Uttarakhand, it was put up for public discussion, and then suggestions from 3 lakh people were received, which were considered and accepted.

Refusing to comment on the University Grants Commission (UGC) issue, Bhagwat said the matter is currently before the Supreme Court.

Addressing the event, attended by retired veterans and officers from the military and paramilitary forces, the RSS chief said that while the country is independent, the need to have defence forces will always be there to protect its independence.

He said the Sangh was established without any external resources and, despite facing severe sanctions twice, it continued to progress on the strength of the society's self-confidence.

Bhagwat urged former servicemen to attend Sangh camps and programmes to observe the dedicated work of volunteers and to engage in service activities according to their interests and capabilities.

