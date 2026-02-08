'Caste Now Exists For Political Purposes, Selfish Interests': RSS Chief

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said caste now exists largely for selfish interests and political purposes as its traditional occupational basis has disappeared.

Responding to questions during an interactive session, Bhagwat called for sensitivity and a sensitive approach to address caste-based conflicts.

He said politicians seek votes in the name of the caste because caste identities remained deeply ingrained in society. "Politicians are driven by electoral considerations rather than ideology," he added.

Bhagwat was responding to a question during the programme to mark the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) centenary.

"Caste now existed largely for selfish interests and political purposes, as the traditional occupational basis of caste had long disappeared," the RSS chief said.

He emphasised the need for a sensitive approach to caste conflicts.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)