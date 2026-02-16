Row Over Minister Priyank Kharge's 'IT Firms Hesitant To Invest In Coastal Karnataka' Remark

A political storm has erupted in Karnataka after IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge claimed that IT companies are hesitant to invest in coastal Karnataka, citing concerns over communal violence and moral policing.

Speaking on the region's development, Kharge said the Karavali belt has immense economic and social potential, but growth has suffered due to communal narratives.

He claimed that when he approaches IT investors, they express apprehension about employee safety.

"They tell me they are ready to invest, but ask whether their employees will be safe if they wear jeans or visit lounges and restaurants. This is how people are thinking," Kharge said.

His remarks triggered sharp reactions from BJP leaders. State BJP president BY Vijayendra strongly criticised Kharge, accusing him of politicising the coast.

Vijayendra said the minister should first explain why IT/BT companies have not invested in Kalaburagi. Kharge is a three-time Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Chittapur constituency in Kalaburagi District of Karnataka.

Vijayendra added that Coastal Karnataka's progress in education, banking and industry, including IT/BT, is globally recognised and built on the entrepreneurial spirit of its people.

He accused Kharge of "labelling the coast with communalism", stating the remarks amounted to "scaring away investors" and insulting coastal communities, calling it an attempt to divert attention from the Congress government's failures.

Congress leaders from the coastal region, however, rallied behind Kharge. Party spokesperson and chairman of KSSOCA, Lavanya Ballal Jain, said moral policing under the BJP rule had severely impacted the district.

She said investors were reluctant to come to the region, forcing local youth to seek employment elsewhere, and praised Kharge for focusing on job creation. She also recalled former BJP MP Nalin Kumar Kateel's controversial remark urging focus on "love jihad" over infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Mohan Das Pai, Chairman, Aarin Capital, criticised Kharge's comments, calling them a "big bad joke" and a "fake narrative."

Pai pointed out that Dakshina Kannada has the second-highest GSDP in the state after Bengaluru and one of the highest per capita incomes. He noted that over 30,000 students from across India study there and that the region has more than 250 IT companies employing around 30,000 people, many operating for over 15 years.

"As a minister, we expect better. You are letting us down terribly," Pai said.

The remarks and counter-remarks have reignited a broader debate over investment, governance, and the socio-political image of Coastal Karnataka.