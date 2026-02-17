23 Years Later, Court Directs Convicted-Boyfriend To Surrender In Actor Pratyusha's Death

Over two decades after the death of actor Pratyusha, the Supreme Court on Tuesday delivered a verdict, asking the convict - her boyfriend - to surrender. A bench comprising Justices Rajesh Bindal and Manmohan also dismissed the plea filed by P Sarojini Devi, Pratyusha's mother, who alleged her daughter was murdered.

Telugu film actor Pratyusha died in 2002 after consuming pesticide along with her boyfriend, Gudipalli Siddhartha Reddy, who survived.

The Supreme Court dismissed the plea filed by Reddy, who challenged his conviction on the charge of abetment to suicide in the 23-year-old case, and asked him to surrender within four weeks.

Pratyusha-Reddy Relationship

Pratyusha and Reddy were in a relationship which was opposed by the latter's parents. The couple attempted to die by suicided by consuming pesticide in 2002. While Reddy survived, 22-year-old Prathyusha died on the way to the hospital.

The death brought focus to their relationship and raised questions on the cause of death - suicide or murder.

Court Proceedings In 23-Year-Old Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) charged Reddy with abetment of suicide followed by conviction. In 2004, Reddy was sentenced to five years of imprisonment, which, in 2011, was reduced to two years along with Rs 50,000 fine by the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

While Reddy sought acquittal, Pratyusha's mother appealed for a harsher sentence.

Pratyusha's mother has, for years, alleged that her daughter was raped and murdered by influential men, including people linked to political families.

What Court Said

"One is, murder by strangulation is ruled out. Two, overwhelming ocular and medical evidence proves death due to poisoning. Three, the offence of rape against the appellant accused is not made out. Four, at the belated stage, it is difficult to allege that the cause of death was rape and strangulation...defense of accidental consumption rejected. Abetment by purchase of neurontone established," the bench pronounced.

The court made it clear that rape has not been established and rejected mother's plea seeking harsher sentence. Poisoning has been established and suicide by a pact is culpable offence, the court noted, ordering the appellant to surrender within four weeks.