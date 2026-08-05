'<i>Khoslas</i>, Like Students, Protested For Their Own Right': Parvin Dabas On Relevance Of Sequel

Parvin Dabas, who's set to reprise his role as Chiraunjilal "Cherry" Khosla in Khosla Ka Ghosla 2, shared how the original Khosla story is still relevant and how the Khoslas fought for their rights in an exclusive conversation with NDTV.

Interestingly, the seasoned actor equates the Khoslas' fight with the student protests that shook the nation last month. With a firm belief in the power of 'good cinema', Parvin said the Khosla story still stands today.

'Khosla ne apne tarah se protest kiya tha'

Khosla Ka Ghosla, which marked Dibakar Banerjee's directorial debut in Hindi cinema, released 20 years ago.

Asked what made him believe a sequel would appeal to audiences in an omnipresent Instagram era, the actor tells us, "The taste of the audience has not changed in these years. Good cinema still works irrespective of generations and timelines. Take, for example, Dhurandhar and The Odyssey — both these films were made without worrying too much. Both have different sensibilities but they found their audience."

Drawing a parallel with the recent student protests, Parvin Dabas tells NDTV, "That story still stands today. It's about fighting for your own rights when something is snatched away by fraudulent means. 'Khosla ne apne tarah se protest kiya tha uss time (Khoslas protested in their own way back then)," adds Parvin.

'Nobody owns the protest'

Students across the nation protested against the NEET paper leak and alleged irregularities in the examination system, leading to calls for accountability and the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan last month.

The protest was widely attributed to the Cockroach Janta Party by some commentators.

As Parvin touched upon the student protests while talking about films, we asked him to share his thoughts on the movement.

Parvin does not want to call it a CJP protest. "Nobody owns that protest. It's a student protest. And it's a protest of society at large. As a society, we need to introspect as well. People in power are accountable. And the 'middlemen' who are eager to cut corners through these irregularities in the examination system need to be punished. We need to fight the problems as a nation, and not as left or right."

About Khosla Ka Ghosla 2

Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 is the sequel to the popular 2006 cult comedy. The upcoming film reunites the original stars from the first movie alongside some fresh faces.

Directed by Prashant Bangia, the film features Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Ranvir Shorey, Parvin Dabas, Tara Sharma, and Kiran Juneja from the original cast, while Divya Khosla, Ravi Kishan, Nishant Verma, Kangan Baruah Nangia and Danish Iqbal join as new faces.

Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 releases in theatres on August 28.

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