Akshay Kumar Or Kay Kay Menon? Internet Has A Clear Favourite For Tukaram Mundhe Biopic

If a biopic is ever made on IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe, the question of who should play him has already sparked a debate online. A section of the Internet now believes Kay Kay Menon would be a better fit for the role.

Why The Internet Thinks Kay Kay Menon Is A Perfect Fit?

Amid the renewed interest in Mundhe's work, social media users have been discussing potential casting for a possible biopic. Kay Kay Menon's name has emerged prominently, with users pointing to his restrained acting style, intensity and ability to play authoritative characters without making them overly dramatic.

One social media post described Menon's "quiet intensity, controlled presence and powerful screen presence" as qualities that could make him a strong choice for Mundhe.

Another post called the casting "a role made for him."

On Instagram, a discussion comparing possible actors also saw users strongly back Menon. One comment read, "Kay Kay Menon would be perfect and is far better actor than Akshay."

The debate has also been framed as a choice between Kay Kay Menon and Akshay Kumar, with a recent social media poll asking users to pick between the two actors for a potential Mundhe biopic.

Some fans have even joked, "Sorry Akshay Kumar... your wish to play Tukaram Mundhe in a biopic may not happen!" as the casting conversation increasingly leans towards Menon.

Shweta Tiwari Tagged Mundhe

Shweta Tiwari has sought the attention of Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe after claiming that a cockroach was found in a recent grocery delivery. Tiwari, known for shows including Kasautii Zindagii Kay, shared a video on her Instagram stories showing a cockroach crawling around her house.

According to her post, the incident happened after she ordered cold drinks through a quick-commerce grocery delivery app.

The actor tagged Mundhe in her post and urged him to take a look into the matter.

Her post comes at a time when Mundhe has been receiving considerable attention online for action taken against restaurants, canteens and other establishments allegedly found violating food safety rules and regulations.

Several social media users have been praising the IAS officer, with some referring to him as "Asli Singham".

The actor has not shared further details about the order or the delivery platform in her post. It is also not immediately clear what action, if any, has been taken in response to her complaint.

Who Is Tukaram Mundhe?

Tukaram Mundhe, a 2005-batch Maharashtra cadre IAS officer, is known for his strict and uncompromising approach to administration. His career has included more than 20 transfers in over two decades of service, with his working style often making headlines. He is also popularly referred to as "Singham IAS" by sections of the public.

Born into a farming family, Mundhe cleared the UPSC Civil Services Examination with an All India Rank of 20. Over the years, he has served in several administrative positions and gained a reputation for taking action against rule violations. His work has included areas such as urban administration, water conservation and public welfare.

What Is Tukaram Mundhe Doing Currently?

As of August 2026, Mundhe is serving as the Commissioner of Maharashtra's Food and Drug Administration (FDA). He took charge of the post in May this year after a series of administrative transfers.

Since taking over, Mundhe has led a strict crackdown on food safety violations across Maharashtra. The FDA has carried out inspections of restaurants, kitchens, food businesses and storage facilities, with action being taken against establishments found violating safety and hygiene norms.

His recent work has included action against food businesses in Pune, including inspections involving Burger King and a Zepto warehouse. He has also spoken about the need to prevent the sale of loose edible oil and has urged consumers to buy properly sealed products.

Mundhe has also been in the news for the FDA's action against surrogate advertising. The department issued notices to Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff over a chewing elaichi advertisement, with Mundhe warning that violations could attract penalties under food safety laws.

More recently, the Maharashtra FDA launched a digital portal aimed at making it easier for citizens to file complaints and track grievances related to food and drug safety. Mundhe has also indicated that the department will focus on areas including Chinese food and liquor-related violations.