'We're Good Friends': Nora Fatehi Reacts To Dating Rumours With Moroccan Footballer Yassine Bounou

For months, fans have linked Nora Fatehi with Moroccan football star Yassine Bounou, popularly known as Bono. Now, the actor has finally spoken about the rumours.

During her appearance on The Kris Fade Show, Nora was asked about the dating rumours involving the Moroccan goalkeeper.

She replied, "Oh yeah. He is my friend." She also had nothing but praise for Bounou, calling him "an amazing person" and "the best goalkeeper in the world." Reiterating their bond, she added that they are "very good friends."

The conversation soon caught the attention of fans after the show's hosts pointed out that Nora appeared to blush while speaking about him. One of the co-hosts even commented that the two would make "a really cute couple," leaving Nora looking even more embarrassed.

Nora also shared that although she has known Bounou for a long time, they only reconnected a few months ago.

Their Rumoured Relationship

Speculation about Nora and Bounou has been doing the rounds for several months. The rumours grew stronger after reports claimed the two were spotted together in Casablanca's Ain Diab district.

Despite the continued speculation, neither Nora Fatehi nor Yassine Bounou has confirmed that they are in a relationship.

Who Is Bono?

Bounou, popularly known as Bono, is one of Morocco's most celebrated footballers. The goalkeeper plays for Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal and the Morocco national team. He is widely recognised for his penalty-saving ability and played a key role in Morocco's historic FIFA World Cup campaign.

In recent months, Moroccan media have also reported speculation about Bounou's personal life, including claims of an on-and-off separation from his wife, Imane Khallad. The couple married in 2016 and welcomed their son, Isaac, in 2020. However, neither Bounou nor his family has publicly commented on those reports.