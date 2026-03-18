Hindi Version Of Nora Fatehi Song Taken Down, Kannada Vulgar Lyrics In Trouble Now

The controversy surrounding the film KD - The Devil has intensified, with fresh objections now emerging against the original Kannada version of the song, even as criticism had already mounted over its Hindi-dubbed version.

The Karnataka State Women's Commission has taken note of the issue and written to the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce and the CBFC raising concerns over the allegedly objectionable lyrics of the song Sarse Sarse which features actor Nora Fatehi.

While the Hindi version of the song had earlier drawn sharp criticism for its lyrics, the focus has now shifted to the Kannada original, which is facing similar backlash for promoting derogatory and inappropriate references to women.

In its communication, the Commission warned that such lyrics could negatively influence society and potentially encourage harassment, particularly targeting women in public spaces.



The development signals increasing trouble for the makers of KD - The Devil as regulatory scrutiny tightens and pressure mounts from both authorities and sections of the public.

The Commission has urged strict action and guidelines to ensure that film content does not compromise the dignity of women, with further action likely depending on the response from the film body.



The song faced widespread criticism online for its lyrics, and the Hindi version was later taken down by the makers following a complaint filed with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

KVN Productions released the promo of the song online on Friday, March 13, followed by the full song on Saturday, March 14.



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