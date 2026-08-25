"I'm Petrified Of The Idea": When Shruti Haasan Revealed Why She Doesn't Want To Get Married

Shruti Haasan, who has always been vocal about her personal life and relationships, revealed that the idea of marriage comes with fear. During an interview, the actress shared that while she believes in love and commitment, she deeply values the independent identity she has built for herself.

In an earlier conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia, Shruti opened up about her decision of not getting married. “I'm petrified of the idea of marriage, and I have no fear in saying that. I've worked so hard my whole life to be my own person that the idea of attaching it by a piece of paper feels really scary to me; that's it,” she said.

Shruti explained that although she may not be a fan of traditional marriage, she is a strong believer in loyalty, commitment, and everything a marriage is supposed to represent. "I'm capable of doing that by myself. I don't require a piece of paper," she continued.

Shruti also revealed that she once came close to marriage, but the relationship ended due to incompatibility. “Yes, I was on the verge of marriage once. It wasn't something that fell apart because of me – it just didn't work. Incompatibility is a huge factor. Marriage isn't just about two people; it's about potential children, shared futures, and lifelong responsibility."

About motherhood, Shruti said she desires to be a mother. “I've always wanted to be a mother," but clarified that she does not wish to raise a child as a single parent and stressed the importance of "two loving, committed parents" for a child's development.

She expressed respect for single parents and mentioned that adoption might be an option she considers in the future.

On the professional front, Shruti Haasan was last seen in a special appearance in Telugu sports action drama Peddi. The film starred Ram Charan in the titular role alongside Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, and Jagapathi Babu.

Up next, the actress is all set to star in Aakasamlo Oka Tara. Directed by Pavan Sadineni, the film stars Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role alongside Pooja Hegde, Satvika Veeravalli, and Swasika in other prominent roles.