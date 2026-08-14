"We Recall The Courage": PM Modi On Partition Horrors Remembrance Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday marked Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, paying tribute to those who suffered during the Partition and recalling the courage of people who rebuilt their lives despite immense loss and displacement.

In a post on X, PM Modi said: "Today we mark Partition Horrors Remembrance Day.

We recall the courage of all those who were impacted by Partition. It was a moment in history that tore apart several lives...families were uprooted, loved ones were lost, and immense suffering was endured."

"At the same time, overcoming this, people rebuilt their lives from nothing, turned adversity into achievement and contributed immensely to our nation's progress. Their life journeys remind us of the strength of the human spirit. May this day deepen our resolve to preserve harmony and brotherhood in our nation and collectively work towards building a Viksit Bharat," he added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also remembered the victims of Partition and described August 14, 1947, as one of the most brutal chapters in history.

In a post on X, Shah said: "The day of 14 August 1947 stands witness to one of the most brutal chapters in history, in which millions of people had to lose their lives enduring inhuman suffering, and tens of millions were forced to abandon their homes, property, and loved ones and become displaced.

This scar of the country's partition, which is a gift from the Congress, will never be forgotten by history. I pay my respectful homage to all those who lost their lives in this catastrophe and to those who struggled against the atrocities."

"Through Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, the Modi government is reaching the memories of this tragedy to the youth, so that the forces seeking to divide the country again can never succeed and 'Ek Bharat Shreshta Bharat'(One India, Excellent India) becomes our supreme goal," he added.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also paid tribute to those who lost their lives during Partition and said the event was not merely a division of geographical boundaries but also a breaking apart of families, relationships and emotions.

In a post on X, Yogi Adityanath said: "The Partition of 1947 was not merely a division of boundaries. It was also a shattering of the dreams, relationships, and emotions of countless families.

'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' reminds us to recall that unimaginable pain, learn from it, and conveys the message of holding the unity and integrity of the nation above all.

A humble tribute to the innocent citizens who lost their lives in this horrific fragmentation. Their memories will forever inspire us to build a strong, united, and indivisible India."

Partition Horrors Remembrance Day is observed on August 14 to remember the suffering, displacement and loss of lives associated with the Partition of India in 1947. Partition led to one of the largest movements of people in modern history, as millions crossed newly created borders amid widespread communal violence and upheaval.

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