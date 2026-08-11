'I Thank All Those Who Stood By Me': Gautam Adani After US Court Relief

Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, on Tuesday took blessings from the Almighty and his parents, and thanked people for keeping their faith in him during tough times.

"Taking the blessings from God and his parents, Gautam Adani thanked all those who stood by him even during tough times and kept their faith in him," the Adani Group said in an X post.

Earlier, a court in the US dismissed all criminal charges against him and others in a case related to securities and wire fraud. Judge Nicholas Garaufis of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York dismissed all criminal charges against the Adani Group officials.

The billionaire industrialist welcomed the US court's decision with "humility and deep respect for the judicial process", as the court dismissed all criminal charges against Gautam Adani, Sagar Adani and their associate Vneet Jaain.

"Throughout this challenging period, our faith in truth, fairness and the rule of law remained unwavering," the Adani Group Chairman said in a post on X. "My deepest gratitude to those who never lost faith in us, in the system and in India's capacity for justice," said Gautam Adani.

Separately, the court finalised a settlement between the Adanis and the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which will see the former pay the US government $18 million and formally settle the civil securities fraud charges against them.

"We will continue doing what matters: building for our nation, creating value that outlasts us and serving a purpose larger than ourselves. That is our commitment," Gautam Adani mentioned in the X post.

Last month, the US Department of Justice told a federal court that investors suffered no financial losses in the securities at the centre of the case against billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani, arguing that the absence of investor losses further undermined the government's own prosecution and reinforced its decision to seek dismissal of all criminal charges.

"Not a single penny has ever been lost on the securities at issue," the filing stated.

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