27-Year-Old Earning Rs 23 Lakh Plans Early Retirement At 35, Sparks Debate

At 27, many people are still building their careers, but one IT professional is already planning a different future. The Reddit user, who earns Rs 23 lakh a year, wants to leave corporate life by the age of 35 and pursue filmmaking after building a corpus of Rs 2.5 crore.

The 27-year-old shared the plan on Reddit in a post titled, "I don't think I will achieve financial freedom."

The Reddit user currently takes home around Rs 1.5 lakh every month and saves about Rs 1.25 lakh.

The Reddit user said around Rs 20 lakh has already been saved, and Rs 1.25 lakh can be invested every month. The plan is to increase the SIP contribution by 5% every year while assuming 12% returns.

Based on these calculations, the investments are expected to grow to around Rs 2.8 crore in eight years, leaving roughly Rs 2.5 crore after taxes.

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The plan also includes strict spending rules. The Reddit user said, "No fancy house before 50 unless someone gifts me one. Car only after 30, maximum Rs 10-12 lakh. Ideally, I need a working wife whose financial goals/values align with mine."

The Reddit user's preference for a working spouse is linked to the current savings rate. The Reddit user explained, "Why the working-wife requirement? I earn Rs 1.5 lakh and save Rs 1.25 lakh today. After marriage, expenses obviously won't remain the same. I'd ideally want my wife to contribute Rs 75,000 per month. Obviously, I'm looking for a wife, not a human SIP."

The Reddit user believes an additional income could help cover household expenses while allowing investments to continue.

However, the search has not gone as planned. The Reddit user explained, "I can't find a working wife. Arranged marriage is basically my only option. I searched matrimonial profiles across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka. In my caste, age group, and earning more tha Rs 10 lakh per annum, I found roughly 30 profiles. 10 had no photos. Of the remaining 20, I didn't like 10. I sent requests to the remaining 10. Zero accepted."

The Reddit user also said, "My profile gets decent traffic, but mostly from the no-income batch, who aren't really my type either. The girls I like don't like me. The girls who like me, I don't like."

The Reddit user later considered having a non-working spouse and thought the arrangement could work if investments generated Rs 1 lakh every month after leaving the corporate job.

However, this raised concerns about the cost of supporting a family of four in a metro city. The estimated monthly budget came to around Rs 1 lakh.

The budget was described as covering a basic lifestyle rather than luxury spending. It included a regular 2BHK, groceries, insurance, and school costs, but excluded holidays, medical emergencies, home repairs, higher education, car EMIs and other major purchases.

The Reddit user therefore questioned whether family expenses were being overestimated. If Rs 1 lakh a month was not enough, the Reddit user suggested that a Rs 5 crore corpus might be needed and that working until 45 could be necessary instead of retiring at 35.

The Reddit user also sought advice from older, married Reddit users and parents on whether the FIRE plan was being overthought.

For the Reddit user, early retirement is not about completely stopping work. The main goal is to leave corporate work and pursue filmmaking.

The Reddit user said there are contacts in production houses and there could be an opportunity to earn around Rs 35,000 a month through writing.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users gave mixed reaction to the post. One user commented, "Take a deep breath. You are just overwhelmed."

Another user noted, "You have not included a lot of things in the expense."

"You need to find people who are in a similar career to what you want in future and talk to them," added a third user.