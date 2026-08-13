Man Reveals Journey From Graduate Trainee To Middle East Consultant With Rs 7.5 Crore Net Worth

A 37-year-old man with a net worth of approximately Rs 7.5 crore has caught social media's attention after sharing his inspiring career journey. Currently working in the Middle East, the techie detailed that he graduated from a tier-1 engineering college and pursued an MBA before venturing into the consultancy business.

The techie revealed that his first job after completing engineering was a graduate trainee at the age of 22 with a Rs 10 lakh per annum (LPA) compensation package.

"Post-MBA, I moved to Rs 25 LPA as a management consultant at the age of 26," the techie said, adding: "At the age of 29, I switched to industry at 40 LPA and moved to 65 LPA over the next 5 years. Built a net worth of around Rs 1 crore (EPF, gold, equity, and real estate).

At the age of 34, the consulting business took him to the Middle East, where he had been earning tax-free income. Additionally, he had secured a UAE golden visa and got the KSA Premium Residency visa approved recently.

"I moved back to mainstream consulting in the Middle East at Rs 3.5 crore (USD 400K), tax-free," the consultant said.

"At the age of 37 now, I have saved close to Rs 6.5 crore (in the last 2.5 years) and grown my net worth to around Rs 7.5 crore," he added.

The man highlighted that he owned three properties in Mumbai that were fully paid-up, around 700g of gold (both physical and sovereign gold bond), and approximately Rs 30 lakh in equity.

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Social Media Reactions

As the post gained traction, social media users were impressed by the man's career and asked him for advice to reach a similar position.

"Good going. So you sent money saved in the Middle East to India to invest in properties? Your liquid investments are like 1.5 Cr with 3 houses of Rs 2 crore each?" questioned one user, to which the man replied: "I mean one for us and one to fund our basic expenses, or rentals from the two properties (which is 1.2L pm now) will fund our rent! Yes, I remitted back to India to clear my existing home loan (1 crore) and bought two more for Rs 2.1 crore and 2.5 crore respectively over two years."

Another commented: "Wonderful journey, OP! I am certain you really must have slogged your a** off to reach where you are. Keep going."