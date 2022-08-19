After CBI Raids On Arvind Kejriwal's Deputy, AAP Leader's Big Prediction

They do not want to see good work of Kejriwal," Sanjay Singh said. (File)

Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party over the CBI raids on Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's residence on Friday, the Aam Aadmi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP, Sanjay Singh asserted that the Centre won't succeed in stopping the party from increasing its influence in other states while declaring that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be "Kejriwal versus Modi".

"The developments prove that the next Lok Sabha election in 2024 will be AAP versus BJP, it will be Modi versus Kejriwal. We will fight. I am saying it again that you cannot stop Kejriwal, or our education or health model. You may arrest our health minister or education minister, but no work of Delhi will be stopped," Mr Singh said while addressing a press conference.

"If you want to target Kejriwal and AAP, you are free to do it. But the entire country is watching. The mission of making India number 1 in the world will not stop with these actions.," Mr Singh added.

The AAP leader also hit out at the BJP for calling the news published in an American newspaper praising the Delhi education model with Mr Sisodia's picture on the front page a "paid news", and said that it was the same newspaper which had published the "mismanagement" of the Prime Minister Modi's government during the COVID wave.

"Some uneducated section of people have spread the news since morning that it was a paid news in the newspaper of USA. It is the same newspaper which had covered the news of COVID mismanagement by the Centre which led to the death of lakhs of people. You could also have got the paid news in the newspaper. You don't have a dearth of money. They do not want to see good work of Kejriwal," Mr Singh said.

"You waived the loans worth Rs 10 lakh crores and taxes worth Rs 5 lakh crores. Tell us how much did you accept the bribe to write off the loans worth Rs 10 lakh crores," Singh added.

