2 Suspended Border Force Jawans Get 42 Years Jail For Gang-Rape, Acid Attack

Two Border Security Force (BSF) jawans, who are suspended from service, were sentenced to 42 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a woman and attacking her with acid in 2017 in Mizoram.

A court in Mizoram's Aizawl district on Tuesday pronounced the verdict against the two BSF jawans.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Sylvie Zomuanpuii Ralte had on June 12 convicted the border guards -- Nilanjan Das and Dinesh Kumar -- in the case under various sections of the IPC and pronounced the quantum of punishment on Tuesday.

The court sentenced both convicts to 20 years' rigorous imprisonment for gang rape, 10 years for rape causing grievous bodily harm and 12 years for acid attack, amounting to a total of 42 years' rigorous imprisonment, which will run consecutively.

The court also imposed a fine of ₹60,000 each under these three counts, and on default, they will undergo an additional two months of imprisonment under each count.

Das and Kumar, residents of West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh respectively, raped the woman and attacked her with a corrosive substance near the Gaskata River in Silsuri West Village in the Mamit district on July 16, 2017.

BSF sources added that they were suspended from service after the incident when they were arrested, and now that the verdict has come, the official proceedings of their termination of service will also be carried out.