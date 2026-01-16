Advertisement
BSF Soldier's Emotional Performance On "Sandese Aate Hain" Wins Hearts

Social media users praised him for his musical talent as well as the emotion expressed in the performance.

BSF Soldier's Emotional Performance On "Sandese Aate Hain" Wins Hearts
The soldier is seen singing the popular patriotic song "Sandese Aate Hain".
  • BSF soldier Chakrapani Nagiri sang Sandese Aate Hain in a viral video on social media
  • The video captures sincere emotion and warmth in the soldiers' patriotic performance
  • Nagiri shared the video on Instagram, showcasing his musical talent to the public
Music has a way of touching hearts, and a recent video of BSF soldier Chakrapani Nagiri shows just how powerful that can be. In the video that went viral on social media, Nagiri is seen singing the popular song "Sandese Aate Hain" from the film Border with his companions.

The most striking thing about this video is not just the atmosphere, but the emotion reflected in their singing. There is a warmth and calm sincerity in every note, which immediately captivates the viewers.

Watch Video Here:

Nagiri shared this video on Instagram, giving people a glimpse of his talent.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users praised him for his musical talent as well as the emotion expressed in the performance. The video has won hearts online. One user commented, "Real owner of the song."

Another user noted, "Your voice is so sweet."

"Hats off to you sir. I can feel the emotions of the soldiers who stand on the border for our motherland," added a third user.

Apart from the social media users, celebrities like Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty commented on the post. 

Actor Varun Dhawan wrote, "What a great thing."

On other end, actor Ahan Shetty reacted with heart emoticon and the Indian flag.

