IIT Guwahati Student Drowns In Brahmaputra After "Accidental" Fall, Another Rescued

An IIT Guwahati student has drowned after she "accidentally" fell into the Brahmaputra River with her friend near the city's Lathia Bagicha Ghat on Saturday.

According to police sources, the two women went outside the IIT campus to spend some time by the riverside when they accidentally slipped and fell into the river.

The incident was immediately reported to the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), following which divers were deployed for the search operation.

While the victim's body was recovered after about three hours, her friend was rescued within 10 minutes.

The IIT Guwahati said the victim was a 3rd-year student of the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE).

"It is with profound grief and deep sorrow that IIT Guwahati informs of the untimely demise of a BTech 3rd-year student of the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE), who tragically lost her life in a drowning incident near Lathia Bagicha Ghat yesterday evening," the institute said in a statement.

"This is an irreparable loss to the Institute community. IIT Guwahati extends its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and loved ones during this moment of immense sorrow and stands in solidarity with them, offering all possible support during this difficult time," it added.

The police are currently conducting a formal investigation into the circumstances of the incident.