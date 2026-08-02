IIT Guwahati Student Drowns, Another Injured After Falling Into Brahmaputra

An IIT Guwahati student died, and another was injured after they accidentally fell into the Brahmaputra River on Saturday.

The two girls went outside the IIT campus to spend some time by the riverside when they accidentally slipped and fell into the river, police sources said.

The incident was immediately reported to the NDRF, following which divers were deployed for the search operation.

One of the girls was rescued within 10 minutes. However, the body of the second girl was recovered approximately three hours later by the divers.

Preliminary information suggests that the incident was an accident.

"It is with profound grief and deep sorrow that IIT Guwahati informs of the untimely demise of a BTech 3rd Year student of the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE), who tragically lost her life in a drowning incident near Lathia Bagicha Ghat yesterday evening," IIT Guwahati said in a statement.

"This is an irreparable loss to the Institute community. IIT Guwahati extends its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and loved ones during this moment of immense sorrow, and stands in solidarity with them, offering all possible support during this difficult time," the statement further read.

According to the IIT Guwahati statement, Police are presently conducting a formal investigation into the circumstances of the incident.