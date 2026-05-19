Blood Clot In Brain, Ruptured Spleen: Autopsy Report In 'Dowry' Death Case

A blood clot in her brain, ruptured spleen, deep and shallow wounds and bleeding all over 25-year-old Deepika Nagar's body showed the chilling extent of injuries to the body of the woman who allegedly died by falling off the roof of her in-laws' three-storey home in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida.

Deepika Nagar's death came 17 months after her parents spent nearly a crore on her lavish wedding to Ritick Tanwar. But the harassment and torture over dowry continued. Deepika Nagar died after falling from the terrace on Sunday night. A case was registered based on a written complaint from the woman's father and Tanwar and his father were arrested.

The post-mortem findings are consistent with severe physical assault leading to critical external injuries. "Multiple serious external and internal injuries were found on the body. In particular, the hematoma in the brain and rupture of the spleen indicate severe trauma," the medical conclusion of the report stated, adding that the chambers of the victim's heart were found completely empty, with extensive bleeding found in various parts of the body.

Conducted by a two-member team and videographed for transparency, the autopsy report released on Tuesday detailed the following external injuries:

A swelling measuring approximately 12 cm x 9 cm on the right side of the face.

A swelling measuring approximately 9 cm x 6 cm on the left elbow joint.

An injury measuring approximately 8 cm x 5 cm on the left forearm.

A bluish pressure mark/contusion measuring approximately 38 cm x 14 cm on the right thigh.

A bone-deep wound measuring approximately 4 cm x 1.5 cm on the left knee joint.

A wound measuring approximately 1.5 cm x 1 cm on the lower back/abdomen region.

A circular bluish contusion measuring approximately 25 cm x 22 cm above the right iliac crest, the topmost bone of the pelvis

Circular injury marks around the right hand.

Bleeding from the left ear.

Deep pressure/abrasion marks on the left side of the chest and abdomen.

The internal injuries included:

A hematoma (blood clot) in the middle and left side of the brain

Ruptured spleen.

Left kidney in a pale condition.

Chambers of the heart empty.

Bleeding was found in various parts of the body.

The incident occurred hours after her father Sanjay Nagar visited his daughter's in-laws to resolve the dispute after Deepika Nagar called him, crying and recounting assault over dowry demands. Around 12.30 am, he received a call from her in-laws informing him that Deepika Nagar was injured after falling from the roof of the house and asking the family to reach the hospital directly. "When I reached the hospital, I found my daughter lying dead," he said.

He alleged that his daughter's in-laws demanded a Toyota Fortuner SUV and an additional Rs 45-50 lakh in cash as dowry. I gave them a Scorpio N and cash on various occasions, but they killed her. I want justice," Sanjay Nagar said.

The incident came months after another alleged dowry death in Greater Noida in August 2025, when a woman identified as Nikki Bhati was allegedly set ablaze by her husband and in-laws over a demand for Rs 36 lakh.