Hansika Motwani Reveals How Family Was Her "Pillar" Of Strength After Divorce From Sohael Khaturiya

Hansika Motwani and Soheal Khaturiya were granted a divorce by a family court in Mumbai's Bandra suburb by mutual consent on March 11. The actress has recently started opening up on what went wrong, and also spoke about how her mother, Mona Motwani, and her brother, Prashant Motwani, were the kind of support that helped her wade through this difficult phase.

What's Happening

Hansika Motwani told Mashable India, "Mum has always been my pillar, and bhaiya too."

She continued, "Support is everything. It worked. They were supportive of whatever my decisions were. They never told me what to do. In the end, it's all about being happy and healthy."

On The Reactions To Her Divorce

In an earlier interview with Hauterfly, Hansika Motwani had opened up about how people only wanted "headlines."

She said, "People wanted clickbait, they got it. They wanted headlines, they got it. I have never clarified it, nor will I, because it doesn't matter to me. It's fine. I have no regrets. It's better to get off the train if you got onto the wrong train than suffer. I have immense support from my family. I have no regrets. I am very happy where I am."

In the same conversation, she appreciated her mother and brother, stating, "Both my mother and my brother were like, 'If you are not comfortable, don't go through it.' And they have seen me in a very dark space-a very dark space. I am a very happy, jolly person. For me to go into a dark space, it was kind of alarming. So they were like, 'Whatever you decide.' And honestly, till today, no one knows what happened between the two of us, and it's the best. I always say that what happens between two people is known only to them. There is nothing that another person can say or comment about."

About The Divorce

Hansika Motwani and husband Sohael Khaturiya had a lavish wedding at Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur in December 2022. However their marriage did not last, and they were granted a divorce by a family court in Mumbai's Bandra suburb by mutual consent on March 11.

Hansika Motwani's lawyer said that she didn't ask for any alimony from her former husband.

"It is pertinent to clarify that our client has made no claims whatsoever for alimony or maintenance, as her sole intention was to bring a dignified and peaceful closure to the marriage. The reasons for the breakdown of the relationship were placed before the Hon'ble Court in the petition. Our client now wishes to move forward with her life and professional commitments," lawyer Adnan Shaikh told NDTV.

Hansika Motwani is known for films such as Aap Kaa Surroor, Oru Kal Oru Kannadi, and My Name Is Shruthi.

ALSO READ | Hansika Motwani On Divorce From Sohael Khaturiya: "I Have No Regrets"