Hansika Motwani Faces Backlash For Casting Couch Remark, Internet Calls Her "Tone-Deaf"

Hansika Motwani has been in the news owing to her divorce from Sohail Khaturiya, but she recently faced severe backlash for her comment on the casting couch.

What's Happening

In a new interview with Hauterfly, Hansika Motwani was asked if she had ever dealt with casting couch experiences in the film industry, considering she has been working in this profession since childhood.

She said, "Mujhe pata hai kya lagta hai jisko kaam karna hai na asli kaam, unke sath yeh sab hota nahi hoga. Kyunki mere sath touchwood yeh sab nahi hua (I feel that if someone truly wants to work and focus on real work, these things probably don't happen to them). Honestly, I can't give a comment on this because I don't know."

Her response did not sit well with the internet, which responded strongly.

Internet Reactions

Reddit exploded with some harsh comments, calling out Hansika Motwani for being "tone-deaf."

One person wrote, "Asli kaam??? She's not been in a decent project for ages. The last memorable thing of hers I remember is that awful marriage show. Why are people interviewing her in the first place?"

Someone else said, "She sounds illiterate. Real work is marrying your best friend's ex-husband, yes!"

Another user wrote, "Good that the interviewer stood his ground."

Other comments read, "Arrogant, tone deaf" and "What an irresponsible answer... says a lot about her."

About The Divorce

Hansika Motwani has been trending mostly because of her recent divorce with husband Sohael Khaturiya. They had a lavish wedding at Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur in December 2022. However their marriage did not last, and they were granted a divorce by a family court in Mumbai's Bandra suburb by mutual consent on March 11.

Hansika Motwani's lawyer said that she didn't ask for any alimony from her former husband.

"It is pertinent to clarify that our client has made no claims whatsoever for alimony or maintenance, as her sole intention was to bring a dignified and peaceful closure to the marriage. The reasons for the breakdown of the relationship were placed before the Hon'ble Court in the petition. Our client now wishes to move forward with her life and professional commitments," lawyer Adnan Shaikh told NDTV.

Hansika Motwani is known for films such as Aap Kaa Surroor, Oru Kal Oru Kannadi, and My Name Is Shruthi.

ALSO READ | Hansika Motwani Reveals How Family Was Her "Pillar" Of Strength After Divorce From Sohael Khaturiya