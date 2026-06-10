<i>Alpha</i> X Review: Some Say It's "All About Alia Bhatt", Others Ask, "Where Is Sharvari?"

The much-awaited teaser of Yash Raj Films' first female spy film Alpha, led by Alia Bhatt, Sharvari and Bobby Deol, was unveiled earlier today. However, the internet remained divided over not spotting Sharvari in the teaser. Some found it to be an Alia Bhatt show all the way, while others commented that it looked "bland".

Internet Reactions

One user wrote, "Alpha teaser is all about Alia Bhatt. But where is Sharvari Wagh? In #Alpha movie #AliaBhatt plays the role of an assassin character, and Bobby Deol told her that it's an Indian programme. But #BobbyDeol will be the main villain for sure. Alia Bhatt's character tries to chill during fighting also."

One user praised Alia Bhatt, writing, "#Alpha teaser delivers big time. It was gritty, intense and the father-daughter scenes added emotion too. Apart from looking insanely hot, Alia Bhatt managed to show the innocence of a young girl really well. Her action was seamless. Another great performance from her!"

Someone else said, "ALIA BHATT IS BACK, ABSOLUTELY SEATED."

Some felt nothing really stood out in the Alpha teaser. One comment read, "#Alpha looks more grounded and realistic than the usual spy fare, but there's nothing here that genuinely stands out. For an action movie, the teaser should leave you impressed by at least one set piece or action sequence. Without that wow factor, it all feels pretty bland."

One user questioned Sharvari's absence again, "I think at some point Alia needs to accept her limitations. When you have a baby face, petite body, short height, then maybe some roles aren't meant for you. Needed more grounded dialogue and not over-the-top action. Where is Sharvari?"

"#Alpha teaser is GOOD... The slick action is the best part!!! Even the visuals look really good. The hard work of #AliaBhatt in action scenes is very much visible. #Sharvari is missing for now, but maybe in the next teaser... Now, story and execution is the main!" added another user.

A Sharvari fan reacted, "115 seconds of the teaser & literally NOT A SINGLE SHOT of Sharvari? @yrf I was genuinely hyped for her. That incredible curvaceous physique in the tight leather suit, even just her posture and presence would've dripped pure sex appeal & broken the internet. #Alpha."

Alpha Teaser

Bobby Deol treats daughter Sita (Alia) to a pleasant dinner at a picturesque restaurant on her 18th birthday. Sia is thrilled that her father made the effort for her.

Sita receives a gift from her father containing a secret code. The birthday dinner turns sombre and grim.

“You are going on your first mission on your 18th birthday. What could be more special than this?” Baba (Bobby Deol) announces as Sia looks unhappy.

What is Alpha? A secret mission to train India's fastest, sharpest, strongest next‑generation soldiers.

Bobby Deol has trained his daughter since early childhood to achieve this goal. The Alpha insignia Sita wears is marked on her forearm.

How will she be trained? Her father sets the bar: a wolf's daughter will be a wolf.

The teaser shows glimpses of Alia's action‑packed Alpha mission. Is she a lone wolf? We'll have to wait to find out.

Alpha was first scheduled to release on December 25 last year. Then the film was slated for April this year. Finally, it is arriving in theatres on July 3.

ALSO READ | Alpha Teaser: Alia Bhatt Goes Into Wolf Mode Under Bobby Deol's Mentorship