Jennifer Lopez Shares Emotional Moment As Her Twins Graduate And Step Into New Chapter

Jennifer Lopez stepped away from her busy Office Romance press tour to spend an important day with her family. The singer-actress was seen attending her son Max's high school graduation ceremony held at UCLA on June 5. She arrived with her family to celebrate the special moment.

She got emotional and was seen wiping away tears while watching the ceremony. The singer was joined by her parents, Guadalupe and David Lopez, her manager Benny Medina and Max's twin brother, Oskar.

Oskar is reportedly preparing to continue his studies at Sarah Lawrence College in New York, while Max is also set to attend college, but the name of his school has not been shared publicly.

In one of the photos, Jennifer Lopez was seen wiping away tears as she got emotional during the graduation. In another moment, she shared a warm hug with her son Max, who was dressed in a tie dye shirt and matching shoes for his special day.

During one of the press tours for Office Romance, Jennifer Lopez told Extra that she was proud of her twins for working hard and setting clear goals for their future.

She said, “I am so proud that they set goals for themselves. They all got into all five colleges that they applied to. They both got a scholarship. I just felt like they worked so hard. I watched how hard they worked from the time they were like, when school gets serious in like the fifth grade and they just worked hard.”

“They have ADHD and so they need to learn differently and there were struggles and I'm just so proud of them because they did what they said they were going to do and they're good people. I'm very, very proud of both of them.”

Jennifer Lopez shares her twins with her former husband Marc Anthony. The two were married for 10 years before finalising their divorce in 2014. Anthony was not seen at the graduation ceremony.