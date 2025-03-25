<i>Donali</i>: Parul Gulati Unveils Her First Look From Her Dacoit Series With Barun Sobti And Divyenndu Sharma

Parul Gulati gained fame with her Punjabi projects and hit shows like Haq Se and Girls Hostel. She is now set to star in Donali directed by E Niwas. She will be seen delving deep into the rugged world of Chambal's dacoits.

The first look of her never-seen-before avatar has been unveiled. It highlights Parul in a raw and intense transformation, where she seamlessly embodies the essence of a fierce dacoit. The series has been extensively shot across Madhya Pradesh and also stars Divyenndu Sharma and Barun Sobti in the lead.

With an unpolished appeal to it, Parul's character exudes strength and resilience.

In the unveiled glimpse, she is seen wielding a desi katta. The actress has undergone extensive training and practice to make it look authentic. Her look and body language also depict the character's core elements, bringing the world of Chambal to life.

Sharing her thoughts on this transformative role, Parul said, "Playing a dacoit in Donali has been one of the most thrilling experiences of my career. This character is raw, gritty, and unapologetic—very different from anything I've done before. The look itself speaks volumes; it's stripped down, real, and full of intensity. Holding a desi Katta, mastering its handling, and understanding the psyche of someone who survives in the rugged terrains of Chambal was a journey in itself. It wasn't just about looking the part but truly becoming it. The entire process from training with weapons to adapting to the dialect and body language—has been both challenging and exhilarating. I can't wait for the audience to see this side of me."

The series promises a gripping narrative that plunges deep into the world of crime, power, and survival.