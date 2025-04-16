1 Year Of <i>Silence 2</i>: "Being Around Manoj Bajpayee Felt Like An Acting Institution," Says Parul Gulati

Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout was released in 2024. It was directed by Aban Bharucha Deohans, and led by Manoj Bajpayee, Prachi Desai, and Parul Gulati. The film was a sequel to the 2021 film Silence...Can You Hear It?

The film clocks a year today, and Parul Gulati took a trip down memory lane as she shared some BTS moments, and the experience of working with Manoj Bajpayee. She further elaborated on how Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout challenged her as a performer, which every actor would always aim to achieve.

For the unversed, Parul essayed a negative character in the thriller. The film gave her a platform to explore a darker and layered tangent to her craft, and how being a part of such an ensemble cast also adds to her acting chops.

Reflecting on her time filming, Parul shares, "Silence 2 was truly special for me. It was my first time playing such a morally grey character and stepping into that space was both thrilling and creatively satisfying. But what made it even more unforgettable was working with Manoj Bajpayee, sir. Just being around him on set felt like being in an acting institution."

She added, "He's been doing this for over two decades, delivering one iconic performance after another - and yet he's so grounded and focused. Watching his process, his stillness, and how he approaches every scene with such quiet intensity taught me so much. There's a kind of calm authority he brings, and I find myself learning from him every single day - sometimes without even realizing it."

Parul also added that the atmosphere on set was replete with dedication and mutual respect, making it an ideal space for growth and experimentation.

On the work front, Parul Gulati will next be seen in the Dacoit series titled Donali. She will be playing the role of a dacoit in this E Niwas directorial. The cast also includes Chunky Pandey, Divyendu Sharma, Barun Sobti, and Sandhya Mridul in key roles.