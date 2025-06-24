Manoj Bajpayee Shares First Look Poster Of <i>The Family Man</i> Season 3

The internet can't keep calm as Prime Video has shared the first look poster of the much-anticipated third season of Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man. The makers, Raj & DK in a collaboration post with Manoj Bajpayee, Priya Mani Raj, and Prime Video, unveiled the first poster and captioned it, "New Season. Coming Soon."

What's Happening

The makers of The Family Man Season 3 shared the first poster of the upcoming season in a collaboration post with Manoj Bajpayee, Priya Mani Raj, and Prime Video.

The caption read, "All eyes on our family men. #TheFamilyManOnPrime, New Season, Coming Soon."



About The Family Man Season 3

Raj & DK started shooting for The Family Man Season 3 in May 2024.

The upcoming season will see Manoj Bajpayee reprise the iconic role of Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man leading a double life as an intelligence officer for the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC), a fictional division of the National Investigation Agency.

The show also has Priyamani, Ashlesha Thakur and Vedant Sinha in key roles.

The Family Man Season 1 premiered on Prime Video on September 20, 2019. The second season was released in June 2021.

Back in September 2024, Shreya Dhanwanthary shared a picture with Sharib Hashmi and Manoj Bajpayee from Nagaland, where they were shooting.

Instagram/Shreya Dhanwanthary

Raj & DK Wrapping Up The Family Man Season 3

Raj & DK earlier shared a picture in their Instagram stories, after wrapping up filming for The Family Man Season 3. Thanking the cast and crew for their hardwork, the BTS picture from their wrap-up party further got the fans of the show excited.

Instagram/Raj & DK

The Family Man Season 3 Plot

As per the Season 2 finale, The Family Man Season 3 is expected to explore India's Northeast region, and Srikant (Manoj Bajpayee) facing new threats on a mission linked to China and insurgent groups,

Political themes and intense action sequences continue to be the core themes of the hit franchise.

In A Nutshell

Manoj Bajpayee shared the first poster of The Family Man Season 3. The release date is yet to be revealed.