Manoj Bajpayee Shares First Look Poster Of <i>The Family Man</i> Season 3

The internet can't keep calm as Prime Video has shared the first look poster of the much-anticipated third season of Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man. The makers, Raj & DK in a collaboration post with Manoj Bajpayee, Priya Mani Raj, and Prime Video, unveiled the first poster and captioned it, "New Season. Coming Soon."
What's Happening
- The makers of The Family Man Season 3 shared the first poster of the upcoming season in a collaboration post with Manoj Bajpayee, Priya Mani Raj, and Prime Video.
- The caption read, "All eyes on our family men. #TheFamilyManOnPrime, New Season, Coming Soon."
About The Family Man Season 3
Raj & DK started shooting for The Family Man Season 3 in May 2024.
The upcoming season will see Manoj Bajpayee reprise the iconic role of Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man leading a double life as an intelligence officer for the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC), a fictional division of the National Investigation Agency.
The show also has Priyamani, Ashlesha Thakur and Vedant Sinha in key roles.
The Family Man Season 1 premiered on Prime Video on September 20, 2019. The second season was released in June 2021.
Back in September 2024, Shreya Dhanwanthary shared a picture with Sharib Hashmi and Manoj Bajpayee from Nagaland, where they were shooting.
Raj & DK Wrapping Up The Family Man Season 3
Raj & DK earlier shared a picture in their Instagram stories, after wrapping up filming for The Family Man Season 3. Thanking the cast and crew for their hardwork, the BTS picture from their wrap-up party further got the fans of the show excited.
The Family Man Season 3 Plot
As per the Season 2 finale, The Family Man Season 3 is expected to explore India's Northeast region, and Srikant (Manoj Bajpayee) facing new threats on a mission linked to China and insurgent groups,
Political themes and intense action sequences continue to be the core themes of the hit franchise.
In A Nutshell
