Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Will Nick Jonas Give It A Miss?

Nick, Priyanka and Parineeti in a throwback picture. (Courtesy: ParineetiChopra)

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha's wedding festivities kick-started with an intimate ceremony on Wednesday afternoon. The power couple will reportedly get married on September 24 in Udaipur. According to sources, Raghav and Parineeti will take their pheras around 3 PM on Sunday. Amid all the buzz and excitement, fans (including us) are wondering — will Nick Jonas attend his sister-in-law's wedding? It seems unlikely. The singer, who is married to global star Priyanka Chopra, is occupied with his ongoing Jonas Brothers' World Tour. As per the schedule, shared on the official website of Jonas Brothers, Nick Jonas will be performing in Washington, DC, on September 23, and Pittsburgh on September 25.

Previously, Nick Jonas had skipped Parineeti Chopra's engagement ceremony. At that time as well, the What A Man Gotta Do singer was occupied with his tour. However, Priyanka Chopra flew down from the US to attend her cousin's engagement ceremony. Sharing some inside pictures from the memorable evening, Priyanka wrote, "Congratulations Tisha and Raghav... Cannot wait for the wedding! So happy for you both and the families. so fun to catch up with the fam!"

Parineeti Chopra also treated fans to a slew of adorable pictures from her engagement ceremony. Alongside, she wrote, “When you know, you know. One breakfast together and I knew - I had met the one. The most wonderful man whose quiet strength would be calming, peaceful and inspiring. His support, humour, wit and friendship are pure joy. He is my home. Our engagement party was like living a dream - a dream unfurling beautifully amidst love, laughter, emotion and loads of dancing! As we hugged those we loved dearest and celebrated with them, emotions overflowed. As a little girl in awe of princess stories, I had imagined how my fairytale would begin. Now that it has, it is even better than I had imagined.”

One of the photographs in Parineeti Chopra's carousel featured Priyanka Chopra putting vermillion on Raghav Chadha's forehead.

Meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding festivities commenced with Ardas on Wednesday. Several fan pages, dedicated to the actress, have posted pictures from the festivities which are reportedly taking place in Delhi.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's dating rumours started doing the rounds after the two were photographed at a Mumbai eatery, earlier this year.