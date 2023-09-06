The Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Date, Venue And Other Details

Parineeti Chopra with Raghav Chadha. (courtesy: parineetichopra)

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are on the top of trends list, courtesy their wedding reports. According to reports, the couple are all set to get married in Rajasthan later this month. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged in the presence of family members and friends in May in Delhi's Kapurthala House. Hindustan Times reported that the festivities will begin on September 17. The wedding and other functions will reportedly be held at The Leela Palace Udaipur. "Only close family members and friends will be staying there. For the other guests, all luxury properties in and around the wedding venue have been booked. It's going to be a grand Punjabi wedding. The celebration will end on September 24," HT quoted the source as saying.

About the arrangements and security plan, HT quoted a source as saying, "As a lot of politicians will be attending the wedding, the hotels have been told to beef up security arrangements. A recce is underway by the police to ascertain a security plan."

Meanwhile, an India Today report stated, "The wedding rituals will take place on September 23 and 24 at the Leela Palace and The Oberoi Udaivilas." Arrangements to accommodate over 200 guests and more than 50 VVIP guests have been made, the report stated.

According to sources affiliated with the hotels, the following wedding functions are slated to take place - haldi, mehendi and sangeet will begin on September 23. After the wedding, a reception will be held in Gurugram, Haryana, the India Today report added. Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra visited Udaipur a few months ago.

A few months ago, a chatty paparazzo invited himself to the actress' wedding and he said, "Humein aana hai aapki shaadi mein (we want to attend your wedding)." The actress replied with a big smile and said, "Aana bhai, aana (do come)." Another one jokingly added, "Italy mein mat kardena (please don't get married in Italy)." The actress couldn't help but laugh at the comment.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, sharing pictures from their engagement ceremony earlier this year, wrote in the caption, "Everything I prayed for... I said yes." See the pictures from their engagement ceremony here:

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's dating rumours started doing the rounds after they were pictured at a Mumbai eatery together earlier this year, which was followed by a couple of appearances at the airport together. They were also spotted at an IPL match together.

Parineeti Chopra will next be seen in Amar Singh Chamkila's biopic and a film titled Capsule Gill. The actress was last seen in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai. Parineeti Chopra is a star of films like Code Name: Tiranga, The Girl On The Train, the Saina Nehwal biopic, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Hasee Toh Phasee, Kesari, Shuddh Desi Romance and Ishaqzaade to name a few.