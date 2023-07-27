Raghav Chadha On Life Post Engagement To Parineeti Chopra: 'My Colleagues Tease Me Less'

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti at their engagement ceremony. (Courtesy: Raghav Chadha)

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra made headlines when they announced their engagement in May, this year. The alliance between the politician and one of Bollywood's most popular actresses has been celebrated across social media by fans. Following the ceremony, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have often shared images of each other on Instagram and other social media platforms. Now, in an interview with Quint that was focused on his political career, Raghav Chadha briefly referred to his engagement to Parineeti Chopra. When asked whether his life had changed after his engagement and if party colleagues see him differently now, Raghav Chadha said, “Well, I think we should restrict this conversation to political alliances and not personal alliances. But yes, most certainly, my colleagues and co-workers in the party tease me a little less. They would always ask when I'll be getting married. Now they tease me less as they know I am about to get married.” For the unversed, Raghav Chadha is a Member of Parliament from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Recently, Parineeti Chopra was caught blushing on camera during an interaction with the paparazzi about her upcoming wedding. While exiting the Mumbai airport, a paparazzo told Parineeti Chopra, "Humein aana hai aapki shaadi mein [We want to attend your wedding]." To this, the actress, smiling, said, "Aana bhai, aana [Please come]." Another photographer then said, "Italy mein mat kardena [Please don't get married in Italy].” At this, Parineeti begins to laugh. For context, the likes of Anushka Sharma- Virat Kohli and Deepika Padukone- Ranveer Singh got married in Italy.

Following the engagement, Parineeti Chopra shared a special gratitude note thanking her well-wishers. “Raghav and I are overwhelmed with the love and abundance of positivity we have received over the past few weeks, especially on our engagement. We both come from different worlds and it's amazing to know that our worlds also unite with our union. We have gained a bigger family than we could have ever imagined. We are so touched by everything we have read/seen, and we cannot thank you all enough. A special shout-out to our amazing friends in the media. Thank you for being there through the day and cheering for us,” Parineeti Chopra said.

Here are some more glimpses from the dreamy ceremony:

Parineeti Chopra will next be seen in Amar Singh's biopic titled Chamkila as well as Capsule Gill.