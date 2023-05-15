Parineeti Chopra's Post On Engagement To Raghav Chadha: 'Come From Different Worlds'

Parineeti Chopra with Raghav Chadha. (courtesy: parineetichopra)

Newly engaged couple Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have shared a note of thanks for the "love and abundance of positivity" sent their way. In matching posts shared on their social media handles, the Shuddh Desi Romance actor and the AAP leader acknowledged that they belong to "different worlds" and and reserved a special mention for the media – "Thank you for being there through the day and cheering for us," they wrote. Parineeti and Raghav got engaged in New Delhi on May 13.

Parineeti's post read: "Raghav and I are overwhelmed with the love and abundance of positivity we have received over the past few weeks, especially on our engagement. We both come from different worlds and its amazing to know that our worlds also unite with our union. We have gained a bigger family than we could have ever imagined. We are so touched by everything we have read/seen, and we cannot thank you all enough. A special shout-out to our amazing friends in the media. Thank you for being there through the day and cheering for us."

The high-profile engagement was held in Kapurthala House in New Delhi last Saturday. Parineeti's cousin Priyanka Chopra flew in from Los Angeles where she lives with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie. A roster of politicians attended the event, among them Raghav Chadha's AAP colleagues Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann, Congress leader P Chidambaram, Trinamool leader Derek O'Brien and others.

Both Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha wore white outfits – hers was designed by Manish Malhotra who also attended the engagement.

The couple shared pictures from the engagement after the event; Parineeti captioned hers: "Everything I prayed for… I said yes!"

Parineeti Chopra, last seen in 2022 film Uunchai, and Raghav Chadha made headlines in the last couple of months after being spotted variously at restaurants and the airport. Parineeti's lineup for this year includes the films Chamkila and Capsule Gill.