How Parineeti Chopra Knew Raghav Chadha Was 'The One' - It Took One Breakfast Together

Raghav Chadha with Parineeti Chopra. (courtesy: parineetichopra)

Parineeti Chopra revealed in an Instagram post how she knew that she "had met the one" in AAP leader Raghav Chadha. Parineeti shared inside pictures from the couple's engagement earlier this month with a note on how the romance blossomed over breakfast and led to a "dream" engagement. The photos, not previously shared by the couple, include several with the bride-to-be's family including one of cousin Priyanka Chopra applying tilak to Raghav's forehead. Another shows Parineeti and Raghav with her brothers Shivang and Sahaj, and a third shows an emotional Parineeti clinging to Raghav's arm.

"When you know, you know. One breakfast together and I knew - I had met the one. The most wonderful man whose quiet strength would be calming, peaceful and inspiring. His support, humour, wit and friendship are pure joy. He is my home. Our engagement party was like living a dream - a dream unfurling beautifully amidst love, laughter, emotion and loads of dancing! As we hugged those we loved dearest and celebrated with them, emotions overflowed. As a little girl in awe of princess stories, I had imagined how my fairytale would begin. Now that it has, it is even better than I had imagined," Parineeti Chopra wrote.

See her post here:

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha had a grand engagement ceremony in New Delhi on May 13. Priyanka Chopra flew in from Los Angeles and a roster of political bigwigs attended as well – Raghav Chadha's AAP colleagues Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann, Congress leader P Chidambaram, Trinamool Congress' Derek O'Brien and others.

Parineeti Chopra was last seen in the film Uunchai.