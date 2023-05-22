Priyanka Chopra And Raghav Chadha In A Pic From Parineeti Chopra's Engagement Album

Parineeti Chopra shared this image.(courtesy: parineetichopra)

This newest picture of Priyanka Chopra at her younger sibling Parineeti Chopra's engagement ceremony is melting hearts and how. Parineeti, who recently got engaged to AAP leader Raghav Chadha in an intimate ceremony in Delhi, treated her social media family on Monday to some new pictures from the ceremony alongside a heartfelt note. Parineeti Chopra's cousin and global star Priyanka Chopra, who flew down from the USA to attend her sister's engagement ceremony, also featured in one of the images in which she can be seen putting vermillion on her to-be brother-in-law Raghav Chadha's forehead.

Sharing a bunch of happy and candid pictures with her family, Parineeti wrote, "When you know, you know. One breakfast together and I knew - I had met the one. The most wonderful man whose quiet strength would be calming, peaceful and inspiring. His support, humour, wit and friendship are pure joy. He is my home."

The Kill Dil star further continued, "Our engagement party was like living a dream - a dream unfurling beautifully amidst love, laughter, emotion and loads of dancing! As we hugged those we loved dearest and celebrated with them, emotions overflowed. As a little girl in awe of princess stories, I had imagined how my fairytale would begin. Now that it has, it is even better than I had imagined."

See the wholesome post here:

Priyanka Chopra, who attended her cousin's intimate engagement ceremony in a stunning green dress, put up an adorable post on her Instagram feed, wishing the happy couple on their big day. Sharing the inside pictures from Parineeti's engagement, Priyanka wrote in the caption, "Congratulations Tisha and Raghav... Cannot wait for the wedding! So happy for you both and the families. so fun to catch up with the fam!"

Take a look at the post here:

Days after her engagement with Raghav Chadha, the bride-to-be Parineeti Chopra replied to her "Mimi didi's" congratulatory post. Responding to it, Parineeti wrote, "Mimi didi - bridesmaid's duties coming upppp!"

Following the ceremony on May 13, the couple shared a set of pictures and announced the happy news to their fans. In her caption, Parineeti Chopra wrote, “Everything I prayed for… I said yes!” Raghav Chadha shared the same pictures with the caption, “Everything I prayed for… She said yes!”

The couple also shared a gratitude note for their fans. The note read, “Raghav and I are overwhelmed with the love and abundance of positivity we have received over the past few weeks, especially on our engagement. We both come from different worlds and it's amazing to know that our worlds also unite with our union. We have gained a bigger family than we could have ever imagined. We are so touched by everything we have read/seen, and we cannot thank you all enough. A special shout-out to our amazing friends in the media. Thank you for being there through the day and cheering for us."

See the post here:

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra will be seen next in Chamkila opposite Diljit Dosanjh and The Great Indian Rescue with Akshay Kumar.