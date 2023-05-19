When Priyanka Chopra's Friends Taught Nick Jonas 'Bad Phrases' In Hindi

Nick Jonas with Priyanka Chopra.(courtesy: nickjonas)

Nick Jonas has been introduced to various cultures and traditions of India ever since he started dating Priyanka Chopra. He has also confessed to loving every bit of it on several occasions. But along with the pros, also comes the fun factor. Wondering what we are talking about? In a recent interview, Nick Jonas revealed that he was taught “bad phrases” in Hindi by Priyanka's friends when he first came to India with her. He wasn't told the meanings, but later, he “figured it out.” In a conversation with BBC Asian Network, when Nick Jonas was asked if he has learnt some Hindi phrases, he said, “A few. Her (Priyanka Chopra's) friends decided to teach me all the bad things, the bad phrases, when I first got there. They didn't tell me what I was saying. And then, I figured it out later on.”

Nick added that now he understands Hindi phrases much better and he focuses more on the words he knows, “mostly food.” He said: “But it's amazing that there are bits and pieces now that I understand and kind of string certain things together. Mainly I just listen for, sort of like, the words I know, which are mostly food (laughs)” and went on to name some of his favourites, including paneer and raita.

Nick Jonas married Priyanka Chopra after dating for a couple of years. They had beautiful wedding ceremonies, as per Hindu and Christian traditions, in Jodhpur in December 2018.

Since the grand wedding, Nick Jonas has got the title of “National Jiju” by Priyanka Chopra fans in India and he is happy with that. In the same interview, the singer opened up about his nicknames in the country, especially “jiju” and “Nickwa.” Recalling his recent visit to Mumbai for the grand launch of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, where paparazzi called him “Nick jiju” and “Nickwa,” he said: “A lot of people do (call me jiju). We were just in Mumbai recently, my wife and I, for the cultural centre and it was a great event and all the photographers on the red carpet were calling me jiju.”

When the interviewer played an audio from the event where a photographer was calling him “oo Nickwa,” the singer added: “Yes, I did hear that. It was very good to be back. I love India. It has been a couple of years since I've been there because of Cov,d, so this was a really fun trip. So yes, great to hear the many nicknames I have now.”

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, who often give us couple goals, welcomed their daughter Malti Marie in January last year.