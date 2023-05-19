Priyanka Chopra Reveals Her 'First Big Celebrity Crush' - You've Heard The Name Before

Priyanka Chopra shared this image. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra is making all the right noises. Be it her spy-thriller series Citadel or the show-stealing necklace she wore to the Met Gala this year, the actress is doing it all and how. Now, Priyanka has answered 10 super hot questions for the Grazia magazine. From her favourite red carpet moment to the song that can get her on the dance floor, the actress has shared special details with her fans. Oh, and, one of the questions was about her “first celebrity crush”. No points for guessing this one. It's the late rapper Tupac Shakur. The actress said, “Tupac Shakur was probably my first big celebrity crush. I may have worn black for 20 days after he died. Really, I felt like a widow. He was like my big crush when I was in 8th or 9th grade.” Tupac Shakur died in 1996. Priyanka, at the time of promoting her film Baywatch, in 2017, had said that she wanted to marry the rapper. Back then, she had said, “I get down on one knee and ask him [Tupac Shakur] Will you marry me?" reported International Business Times.

Priyanka Chopra also opened up about her childhood crush on Tupac Shakur at Jimmy Kimmel Live in 2015. “I'm going to say this on national television right now you guys… I was supposed to be Mrs Tupac Shakur… I believed it. I really did,” she was quoted as saying by Just Jared.

Coming back to the super hot questions for Priyanka Chopra. When asked about her “favourite red carpet moment and why”, Priyanka said, “My favourite red carpet moment was when I went to the Met Gala [in 2017] and met my future husband Nick Jonas.” Next, she was asked, “You are throwing a party, what's the dress code?” Priyanka, without wasting a second, replied, “Comfortable and chic. You can wear pyjamas with an oversized shirt and shimmery earrings. And, you can take your shoes off as soon as the pics are done as I love to be comfortable at a party.

The actress also shared details about her “comfort show”. Of course, there is the iconic sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S. Priyanka added that she also loves to watch The Office, Arrested Development and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Priyanka Chopra also spoke about her weird food habit and it has everything to do with achaar [pickles].