A Round Up Of How Priyanka Chopra Lit Up Venice

Priyanka Chopra in Venice. (courtesy: rebeccacorbinmurray)

Priyanka Chopra, who happens to be an ambassador of the luxury jewelry brand Bvlgari, was in Venice, Italy for the showcase of 'Mediterranea High Jewellery Collection' of the brand. She was joined by the likes of Anne Hathaway and Zendaya at the event. We got glimpses of Priyanka Chopra's Venice diaries through her stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray's Instagram post. Posting pictures of the superstar, Rebecca wrote in her caption, "Indian rose hues for an Indian rose Priyanka Chopra wearing pieces from the new Mediterranea Collection."

See the pictures of the actress here:

Bvlgari's official page too posted pictures of the actress from the launch. Take a look:

Priyanka Chopra recently starred in the Hollywood film Love Again with Sam Heughan, Celine Dion and Nick Jonas (in a cameo appearance). The actress also headlines Russo Brothers' Citadel. The actress' next Bollywood project is Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, also starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

Priyanka Chopra, a former Miss World and a Bollywood star, is a woman of many hats. She is the first South Asian woman to headline the cast of an American television show (Quantico) and has featured in many Hollywood projects including The Matrix Resurrections, Baywatch, The White Tiger, Isn't It Romantic, A Kid Like Jake and We Can Be Heroes to name a few.