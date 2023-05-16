To Priyanka Chopra From Bride-To-Be Parineeti: 'Mimi Didi, Bridesmaid's Duties...'

Image was shared by Parineeti Chopra.(courtesy: parineetichopra)

Days after her engagement with Raghav Chadha, the bride-to-be Parineeti Chopra replied to her "Mimi didi's" (Priyanka Chopra) congratulatory post. Sharing the inside pictures from Parineeti's engagement, Priyanka wrote in the caption, "Congratulations Tisha and Raghav... Cannot wait for the wedding! So happy for you both and the families. so fun to catch up with the fam!"



Responding to this, Parineeti wrote, "Mimi didii - bridesmaid's duties coming upppp!" and then shared few emojis.

Parineeti and Raghav exchanged rings in the presence of family, friends and distinguished guests at Kapurthala House, New Delhi.

The star-studded ceremony was attended by several politicians including Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, former finance minister P Chidambaram, and Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray.

Actor Priyanka Chopra also attended the engagement ceremony in Delhi on May 13.

The couple greeted the paps outside the Kapurthala house after the ceremony. The newly engaged duo were all smiles for the camera. The family members of the Chopra and Chadhas distributed sweets for the paps stationed outside the venue.

For the special day, Parineeti wore a full-sleeve suit, designed by Manish Malhotra. She kept her hair loose and completed the look with heavy earrings and a mangtika and rings. The neckline of the suit is adorned with a string of pearls. Raghav wore an Achkan designed by Pawan Sachdev.

Manish Malhotra gave the details of her dress as a "rose-pink kurta complemented with pearl-adorned flair trousers and ethereal signature Kashmiri threadwork dupatta with our exquisite uncut jewellery for an idyllic engagement ensemble."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will be seen sharing screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in Chamkila. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two popular Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila.

