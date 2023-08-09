Parineeti Chopra Croons Rahein Na Rahein Hum. The Internet Showers Love

Video instagrammed by Parineeti. (Courtesy: Parineeti Chopra)

Parineeti Chopra treated her Instafam to another musical video of herself on Wednesday. The Ishaaqzaade actor sings Rahein Na Rahein Hum from the movie Mamta. Lata Mangeshkar and Suman Kalyanpuri have sung the song in their unmatched styles. Parineeti Chopra wrote in the caption, "Some songs are not a melody, they are a feeling!" At the end of the video, Parineeti Chopra gives a cheeky expression and it can't be missed. Parineeti's video received big love from the Internet. One fan wrote, "My whole heart". Another one wrote, "What a voice. Beautiful voice ma'am." Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga dropped a string of love emojis on it.

Take a look at what Parineeti posted:

Parineeti Chopra often treats her fans to her melodies. She has also worked as a playback singer in the movie Meri Pyaari Bindu. In June, Parineeti Chopra posted a video where she can be heard singing Pakistani song Tu Jhoom. The track, performed by Naseebo Lal and Abida Parveen on Coke Studio season 14, was one of the most popular songs of 2022.

Take a look at the video here:

Parineeti Chopra hogged the limelight for a few months when she got engaged to politician Raghav Chadha in an intimate ceremony in New Delhi this year. Following the engagement, the couple shared a gratitude note thanking fans and well-wishers. The note shared on Instagram read, "Raghav and I are overwhelmed with the love and abundance of positivity we have received over the past few weeks, especially on our engagement. We both come from different worlds and it's amazing to know that our worlds also unite with our union. We have gained a bigger family than we could have ever imagined. We are so touched by everything we have read/seen, and we cannot thank you all enough. A special shout-out to our amazing friends in the media. Thank you for being there through the day and cheering for us."

Take a look at the post here:

Parineeti Chopra will be seen next in Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila, a biopic on the late singer Amar Singh Chamkila. Parineeti will be performing alongside Diljit Dosanjh.