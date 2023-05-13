Priyanka Chopra At Parineeti And Raghav Chadha's Engagement. See Pics

Priyanka Chopra attends Parineeti and Raghav Chadha's engagement.

Priyanka Chopra wouldn't have missed cousin Parineeti Chopra's engagement for the world. Priyanka especially flew to Delhi on Saturday morning to attend Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha's engagement. The actress was pictured arriving at the venue - Kapurthala House in Delhi's Connaught Place, dressed in a yellow outfit. She happily posed for the cameras stationed at the venue. Priyanka Chopra arrived sans husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie. Nick Jonas is currently busy with the Jonas Brothers' tour.

See pictures of Priyanka Chopra here:

Earlier this morning, the actress was clicked at the Delhi airport.

Rumours about Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha started doing the rounds after they were pictured at a Mumbai eatery together earlier this year, which was followed by an appearance at the airport together. They were spotted watching Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 match in Mohali earlier this month. The pictures were obviously viral. According to news agency ANI, Parineeti and Raghav studied together at the London School of Economics.

Parineeti Chopra made her acting debut with the 2011 romantic comedy Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, co-starring Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma. The actress was last seen in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai. Parineeti Chopra is a star of films like Code Name: Tiranga, The Girl On The Train, the Saina Nehwal biopic, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Hasee Toh Phasee, Kesari, Shuddh Desi Romance and Ishaqzaade to name a few. She will next be seen in Chamkila and Capsule Gill.