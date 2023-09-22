Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: How The Couple Checked Into Udaipur

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha at the Udaipur airport.

Make way for the couple of the moment - Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, who are all set to get married over the weekend. The couple landed at the Udaipur airport on Friday morning, where they received a warm welcome. The bride-to-be was stunning as ever in a red ensemble, while Raghav Chadha complemented her in a black outfit. The couple's pre-wedding festivities began with an ardas ceremony in Delhi, which was followed by a Sufi night with only close friends and family members in attendance. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged in the presence of family members and friends in May in Delhi's Kapurthala House.

See the pictures from the airport here:

The Udaipur airport was decorated and how for the grand welcome of the couple and their families. From dhol beats to floral decorations, here's a glimpse from the Udaipur airport.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding ceremonies will take place at The Taj Lake Palace and The Leela Palace. Some glimpses of the stunning night view of the venue - all lit up.

Parineeti Chopra is the star of films like Code Name: Tiranga, The Girl On The Train, the Saina Nehwal biopic, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Hasee Toh Phasee, Kesari, Shuddh Desi Romance and Ishaqzaade to name a few. The actress was last seen in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai.

Parineeti Chopra's upcoming projects include Amar Singh Chamkila's biopic and a film titled Capsule Gill. She will next be seen in Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue, co-starring Akshay Kumar.